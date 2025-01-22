Jack Flaherty Prediction Has Dodgers Star Landing With Major NL Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had quite the offseason.
Bringing back key players from the 2024 championship run like Teoscar Hernández and signing new talent such as Michel Conforto and Hyeseong Kim have made the National League's home run-leading team even more of an offensive threat in 2024.
To most MLB teams, that is more than enough and already a successful offseason, but remember which team is being discussed here.
The moves L.A. has made on the pitching side of the roster are that much more unreal.
Bringing in Cy Young award-winning pitcher Blake Snell, re-signing Blake Treinen, winning the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes to land the phenom, and even bolstering the bullpen by acquiring Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates within two days of each other ave solidified L.A. as the best pitching team in MLB.
Not to mention, three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will be back pitching in 2025 after winning his first NL MVP in 2024 and becoming the first ever player to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases. He ended the season with 54 and 59, respectively, which are both career-highs for Ohtani.
There is talent in every inch of this Dodgers roster from the offense to the starting rotation to the bullpen, and even the leaders in the front office making all these moves.
When such talent is assembled on a team, it unfortunately means that not everyone will be able to come back. The quest for MLB's first repeat champions in 25 years won't feature every name on the 2024 roster.
One of the names that is increasingly likely to not be back is Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty was a solid rotational piece since the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers.
It appears that there may not be room for Flaherty in the now-stacked Dodgers rotation, and MLB insider Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com predicted Flaherty will land with the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves make a lot of sense as they are in dire need of pitching talent.
After Atlanta lost Flaherty's high school teammate, Max Fried, to the New York Yankees as well as Charlie Morton to the Baltimore Orioles, the Braves now find themselves with a glaring hole in the rotation.
Harrigan wrote: "The Braves don’t typically pursue expensive free-agent starters, but Flaherty’s reported willingness to consider a short-term deal with a high average annual value could make him a financial fit for Atlanta."
