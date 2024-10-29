Jack Flaherty Provides Huge Update on Injury, Talks Dodgers’ Mentality in World Series Clincher
Jack Flaherty is scheduled to pitch Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, if necessary.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers enter Tuesday's Game 4 with a 3-0 lead, there is a possibility that he won't be needed — but it doesn't stop him from continuing his preparation.
"I'm worried about our guys going out and taking care of business today, and my job is to get ready for tomorrow," Flaherty said on Tuesday. "I've got to focus on what I've got to do to get ready for tomorrow and root these guys on tonight. I've got to keep my mindset right there."
Flaherty allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out six in 5.1 innings in Game 1. He also had to push through some hamstring soreness the deeper into the game he got.
"It's caused a little extra work that I normally wouldn't have to do, but I'm feeling good today, felt good yesterday during my bullpen," he said about the injury. "At this point, it's not anything I'm worried about."
Flaherty has completely embraced his role with his hometown club. When he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, he was expected to compliment an already good starting rotation. But after injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and Clayton Kershaw, he has had to become the ace.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed with Flaherty's overall performance outside of "one bad pitch" in Game 1.
In the sixth inning, on a 1-2 count, Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer down the left field line off Flaherty, putting the Yankees ahead 2-1 and leading Roberts to pull Flaherty from the game.
The bullpen came in and limited the Yankees to one more run the rest of the way in the 10th inning.
Pitching has been contagious this postseason from the rotation to the bullpen. It seems like the Dodgers have really figured out how to pass the ball from one guy to the next.
"I think pitching can be contagious, too," said Flaherty when making the comparison to hitting being contagious. "Whether or not it started with Walker's start in Game 3 against San Diego where things happened that inning the way that they happened, but we thought he threw the ball really, really well.
"Then you look to the next inning what the bullpen did. And from there, what they were able to do in that game. Then you look to Yama and what he did, and kind of carrying over.
"It's been one after the other in terms of that, and it's also been just picking the last guy up. It's something we've got to continue to do, and we've still got a lot of work to do."
The first pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 5:08 PT.