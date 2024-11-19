Juan Soto Rumors: MLB Insiders Provide Massive Update on Dodgers' Chase for Superstar
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly meeting with star outfielder Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Soto has reportedly already met with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox, with the meetings taking place in Newport Beach, California.
The 26-year-old is one of the most coveted players in free agency this offseason. Some reports have speculated that Soto could draw a contract as huge as the $700 million one Shohei Ohtani signed last offseason. Not only is Soto in the middle of his prime, but he is young with a ton of remaining upside.
One MLB executive believes that Soto is likely to sign with the Mets and Yankees, especially after the superstar reportedly enjoyed New York while with the Yankees this season, per Feinsand.
Soto is coming off perhaps the best year of his career with the Yankees. During the 2024 season, Soto slashed .282/.419/.569 with 166 hits, 128 runs, 41 home runs, and 109 RBIs. He hit a career-high in home runs, surpassing the 40 home run mark for the first time in his career.
Thanks to his performance this season, Soto made his fourth consecutive MLB All-Star Game, his third All-MLB First Team, and won his fifth straight Silver Slugger award.
The Dodgers have shown a willingness to spend, particularly after last season's $1 billion offseason in which the team spent big on Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers' spending paid off as the team won the World Series, and the team should not be expected to slow down their aggressiveness anytime soon as they look to capitalize on their window with Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman all in their primes.
Adding Soto to that lineup would not only make the Dodgers practically unstoppable and World Series favorites once again, but give the team needed depth in the outfield. The Dodgers have said that their plan is to move Betts back to the infield, and with the free agent Teoscar Hernández unsigned, the Dodgers have a huge need at the position.