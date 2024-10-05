Lakers Star Can't Decide Between Dodgers, Padres For NLDS Matchup
Southern California is torn, with two of its most exciting Major League Baseball teams going head-to-head in the National League Divisional Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant, sporting the best record in MLB. Additionally, they have countless star players like first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop/outfielder/second baseman Mookie Betts, and, of course, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who has broken countless records this season.
Then you have the San Diego Padres. While they are the underdogs in this situation, they are still one of the best teams in baseball, having a better record than almost the entire American League, minus the New York Yankees.
This is because of standout performances from the likes of outfielder Jurickson Profar, outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill, second baseman Luis Arraez, third baseman Manny Machado, and pitcher Yu Darvish.
To make matters more complicated, both teams have excellent stories. Not only will this be Ohtani's first-ever postseason since he joined the league in 2018, but the Padres have an exciting underdog story, coming back from just missing the playoffs last year and recording the best record after the All-Star game.
Naturally, people are divided on who they want to win, including a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers.
While meeting with the media, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was asked to weigh in on the NLDS, asking who he thought would win. Additionally, he was asked to pick between Padres pitcher Yu Darvish and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Surprisingly, Hachimura couldn't come up with an answer.
"You know what, actually, Yu Darvish, is in there, that's tough. He's like my mentor, you know, when I got to the league, and he was always supporting me," Hachimura said, per Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.
"I'm just happy to see those Japanese athletes. They playing against them [on] one of the biggest stages in the world. I'm just happy to see them and I'm so proud of them."
Hachimura is correct in commending both Ohtani and Darvish for giving high-caliber performances this season.
Darvish boasted a 7-3 win-loss record this season with a 3.31 ERA across 81.2 innings pitched. He also recorded 78 strikeouts and only 22 walks. This year, he became the first Japanes-born pitcher to pass 2,000 strikeouts in MLB.
Ohtani's achievements this season speak for themselves, becoming the first member of the 50-50 club. In total, he recorded 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. Additionally, he maintained a .310 batting average with 130 RBI.
No matter who you want to win, there's no doubt that this will be a series for the ages.
