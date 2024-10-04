Why Did the Dodgers Change Starters For NLDS vs Padres? Andrew Friedman Weighs In
When the Dodgers announced the order of the front-line starters was changing, it left several fans wondering why the move was necessary.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is now slated to start Game 1, while Jack Flaherty is set to start Game 2 of the NLDS.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained why the Dodgers decided to switch the order of the starting rotation.
“It just creates options,” Friedman told Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. “If there is a Game 5, depending on the usage of our ’pen, we can have those guys take down the game, we can have just one of them with our ’pen. It just creates flexibility for things that we can’t possibly know right now, which is, how is our pitching used in Games 1 through 4? And just having as many options as we can.”
The switch essentially gives Yamamoto the flexibility to pitch in a potential Game 5. He's never pitched a five-day cycle since he arrived in the majors, but Flaherty has.
The move allows both right-handers to be available for a Game 5 appearance as a starter or in relief, indicating that the Dodgers anticipate the bullpen could be run through by then.
Yamamoto getting the Game 1 nod raised several eyebrows since he hasn't done well against the San Diego Padres this season. In the Seoul series, Yamamoto took the mound for Los Angeles in a 15-11 loss to the Padres in March. In April, the 26-year-old earned another loss to San Diego.
In two matchups with the Padres, Yamamoto gave up eight earned runs on eight hits in six innings. His track record against San Diego is certainly alarming.
However, Friedman believes Yamamoto can handle the pressure of the postseason based on a start he made at Yankee Stadium in June.
“To go into a hostile environment like that and see him elevate his game – we talked about it at the time, that’s not an easy thing to do, especially the first time,” Friedman said. “The one thing that we feel really confident about is the moment is not going to affect him. He’s going to take it in and feed on that adrenaline and do what he does.”
Once the playoffs unfold, every move the Dodgers make in the postseason will be discussed with either scrutiny or praise.
The choice to switch Flaherty and Yamamoto will certainly be a topic of discussion following the outcome of Games 1 and 2.