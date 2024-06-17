Local NFL Star QB Seen At Dodgers Game, Maybe a Sign Of Things To Come?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the tail end of their six-game homestand, which started on Tuesday. So far, the Dodgers are 2-3 through four games, and they're playing some solid baseball in mid-June.
The Dodgers, being the home to the biggest stars in the city of stars, often attract the attention of the most prominent figures in sports and entertainment. Their games are the most sought-after events in town, particularly during the summer.
The element of surprise is always there, and just recently, Southern California native and Houston Texans star quarterback C. J. Stroud added to the star-studded list of attendees at Chavez Ravine.
Ari Tata shared via Twitter/X a photo she took with Stroud rocking Dodgers gear.
Stroud is a SoCal guy through and through, which is evident in this photo. Stroud is coming off one of the best rookie seasons with the Texans. He led them from last place to first place in the AFC South, with a 10-7 record, and completed 319 passes, a completion percentage of 64 percent, 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions while winning the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of The Year.
Stroud is just getting started, but before he hits his second season in the NFL, he's back home catching one of the best teams in the major leagues. The Dodgers always put on a good show; Stroud was fortunate to witness that in person.