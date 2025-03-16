Longtime Evaluator Says Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Isn't Best Player in MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball last season.
They also had the best player in baseball in Shohei Ohtani. Not only did he win the National League MVP in his first season with L.A., but also became the first player to ever hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases.
A longtime baseball evaluator doesn't believe that Ohtani is at the top of the MLB talent mountain anymore as an emerging infielder from the Kansas City Royals is deserving of this honor heading into 2025.
MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote on his predictions for this season for each team and made a case for why this season for Kansas City hinges on 24-year-old Bobby Witt Jr. He also revealed that an unnamed evaluator pegged Witt to be better than Ohtani.
"Earlier this spring," wrote Passan, "a longtime evaluator said he thinks Witt is the best player in the world. Better than Shohei Ohtani even? Well, yes, he said, at least until Ohtani is back pitching."
Ohtani is currently recovering from a second Tommy John surgery and is expected to be back on the mound at some point in 2025.
Last season, Witt had a higher WAR, batting average, —and the American League batting title for that matter — and hits than Ohtani as his Royals made it all the way to the ALDS.
Ohtani led Witt in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS. Not to mention the MVP, never-before-seen 50/50 club, and a World Series trophy in his first year with the team, nonetheless.
Yes, Witt's 9.4 WAR to Ohtani's 9.2 and 211 hits to 'only' 197 were narrowly more, but Ohtani is in the prime of his career.
Witt is younger and will likely continue to impress with his bat for years to come, but that is also the kicker; Ohtani brings value on the mound as well.
The case can certainly be made for Witt to have better numbers, especially with a more talented Dodgers lineup that may have to share the wealth more, but when Ohtani gets back to pitching at a high level, there is no question who the best player in the league is.
