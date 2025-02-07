MLB Commissioner Dismisses Narrative That The Dodgers Are Ruining Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers left the rest of baseball behind this winter. Despite being the defending champions, the Dodgers added talent with a sense of urgency no other organization has matched throughout the offseason.
The narrative that the Dodgers are ruining baseball emerged as a hot topic, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reaffirmed L.A. is not breaking any rules in signing an abundance of talent.
“No,” Manfred said Thursday. “I don’t agree with that. The Dodgers are a really well-run, successful organization. Everything that they do and have done is consistent with our rules. They’re trying to give their fans the best possible product. Those are all positives.
"I recognize, however, and my email certainly reflects it: There are fans in other markets who are concerned about their teams’ ability to compete, and we always have to be concerned when our fans are concerned about something. But pinning it on the Dodgers, not in that camp.”
Despite the Dodgers building one of the best rosters in baseball, the team is by no means a sure thing to win the World Series. The beauty of baseball is its unpredictability.
The Dodgers have had star-studded rosters in the past, but failed to win it all. Before the 2024 postseason, the Dodgers had failed to reach the NLCS since 2021.
While many baseball fans were quick to criticize the Dodgers, there is no confirmation the team's remarkable offseason will pay off until October rolls around.
Dodgers team president Stan Kasten also dismissed the notion that L.A. is hurting the sport, citing how entertaining the Dodgers will be in 2025.
“And, on the entertainment side, which is what we are, it’s really good when there is one team beloved by their fans, who come out in record numbers, leading all of baseball in attendance, while that same team can be hated and lead baseball in road attendance. That’s a win-win for baseball.
“And this is also really contributing to the enhanced globalization of central baseball around the world. So it’s a win-win-win. This is really good for baseball. I have no question about it.”
