Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Cut by Blue Jays for Max Scherzer
Cy Young award-winning pitcher and former Los Angeles Dodgers ace Max Scherzer is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Unlike Los Angeles, the Blue Jays have endured a pretty quiet offseason — but not for a lack of trying.
It is an injustice to try and compare another team's post-October moves to the dominance of the Dodgers, but through the lens of not coming off their eighth World Series championship and not having the aggressive front office-ownership combination like L.A., Toronto has not done badly for themselves.
After they hired David Bell as vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager in mid-November, there hasn't been a surplus of moves, but the right ones for Canada's baseball team have been made.
The Blue Jays fought down to the wire in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes as they were named one of the finalists, but ultimately lost the phenom to the Dodgers.
Instead of letting this move define them, they paired slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander.
Santander is coming off a career-high 44 home run season and joins Guerrero as another long-ball threat in the lineup.
Toronto then addressed their pitching needs while signing a former Dodger, and designating one for assignment.
The Blue Jays finished 2024 with an abysmal 4.29 collective ERA which is good for the ninth-worst in the league.
Signing a three-time Cy Young award-winner in Scherzer should address the pitching needs, while also bringing his expertise to help other guys in the rotation. Kevin Gausman and José Berríos had somewhat down seasons and can greatly benefit from Scherzer's presence.
The aforementioned former Dodgers pitcher who was cut to make room for Scherzer is right-hander Michael Petersen.
Petersen made 11 appearances in Dodger blue in 2024 before making his way to the Miami Marlins towards the end of last season.
The Middlesex, England native's final appearance as a member of the Dodgers came in early September against the Los Angeles Angels. It was a forgettable inning, giving up four hits and three earned runs.
Although his appearances in L.A. were limited, he is still a contributor to the franchise's eighth World Series title.
