MLB Insider Reveals What Dodgers Could Get For Dustin May in Potential Trade Deadline Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly making starting pitcher Dustin May available at the trade deadline. MLB insider Bob Nightengale told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain that Los Angeles is targeting bullpen help or outfield help for May.
“I think it’s very possible,” Nightengale said about the Dodgers trading May. “I think certainly he’s out there. They’re telling teams he’s available. And just so many teams need starters.”
More news: Dodgers Expected to Pursue Blockbuster Trade With Twins at Deadline, Says Insider
May has been one of the few starting pitchers in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation to remain healthy all season. The right-hander has made a career-high 18 starts this season after undergoing a variety of surgeries throughout the past few years.
However, the Dodgers do not expect May to make their postseason roster, according to Nightengale. He has logged a career-worst 4.85 ERA, and injured starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki are returning from injuries.
May will also become a free agent after this season. With the high demand for starters in the trade market, the Dodgers are reportedly considering cashing in on the World Series champion now.
“In their mind they’re thinking, ‘Is Dustin May gonna be on the playoff roster?’ Most likely not. There’d have to be some catastrophic injuries for him to make the roster. So that’s why they’re making him available,” Nightengale said.
More news: Dave Roberts, Kirby Yates Get Brutally Honest on His Struggles This Season
But Los Angeles will only trade May under one condition. The Dodgers want a player that can help them in the postseason, like Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech did in 2024.
“They’re not gonna move him unless they get something back in return that can help them right now,” Nightengale said.
Although the Dodgers want an MLB-level player for May, Nightengale does not think a contending team would be open to that kind of deal with the reigning World Series champions.
“If they move Dustin May they’re moving him to a contender because he’s a rental, so it’ll be hard to see a contender say, ‘Okay, I’ll help the Dodgers out by giving him a reliever’ — unless it’s like a middle reliever, maybe a set up guy. So probably more likely it’d make more sense to get somebody’s top 15-20 prospect,” Nightengale said.
More news: Dodgers Linked to $3 Million All-Star Starter in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.