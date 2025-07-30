Dodgers Linked to $3 Million All-Star Starter in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
If the Dodgers have any interest in acquiring Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan between now and Thursday's trade deadline, they missed a golden opportunity to scout him up close when the Twins visited Dodger Stadium last week.
The Dodgers might be OK with that.
More news: Dodgers Expected to Pursue Blockbuster Trade With Twins at Deadline, Says Insider
Ryan, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA when he was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time this month. The Dodgers fortunately did not face Ryan in their first homestand coming out of the break. They took two out of three games in their series against the Twins, and now find themselves linked to Minnesota in trade rumors around outfielder Harrison Bader and relievers Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.
Add Ryan to the list. Sort of.
More news: Dave Roberts, Kirby Yates Get Brutally Honest on His Struggles This Season
In its annual trade deadline "Big Board," The Athletic ranked the Top 50 "players who could be on the move." Ryan cracked the list, and the Dodgers were even mentioned as a "fit," despite having enough of a starting pitching surplus to toy with the idea of moving Dustin May (either in a trade or to their own bullpen).
Will the Dodgers swing a deal for Ryan? Probably not, writes some combination of The Athletic's fearsome foursome: Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, Chad Jennings and Eno Sarris.
More news: Dodgers to Promote Top Prospect for Potential MLB Debut: Reports
"Minnesota isn’t itching to move Ryan, who is 29 and under team control for two seasons beyond this one, but it’s easy to understand why teams will be calling the Twins about him just in case," writes The Athletic. "Coming off his first All-Star honor, Ryan is a proven front-line starter with a career 3.67 ERA who pounds the zone and racks up whiffs, posting MLB’s seventh-best K/BB ratio since his 2021 debut.
"Ryan might be effectively off limits even if the Twins are in seller mode, but some contenders could try to blow them away with an offer. Among all qualified starters the past two seasons, Ryan ranks second to only Tarik Skubal in K/BB ratio (6.1/1) and is also fourth in opponents’ batting average (.207) and 10th in ERA (3.15)."
More news: Dodgers Targeting $6.25 Million Gold Glove Outfielder as Trade Deadline Nears
The Dodgers' bullpen is in a more desperate state than their rotation. Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott and Brusdar Graterol are hurt. Kirby Yates has been ineffective. Blake Treinen is their only healthy high-leverage right-hander, and he was just activated from the injured list Sunday.
Under the circumstances, it would qualify as a surprise if the Dodgers made a play for Ryan, who has two years of team control left and would command a high price in prospect capital. As long as they're talking about Jax, Duran, and/or Bader, don't be surprised if the Dodgers ask about Ryan's availability.
And don't be surprised if that conversation goes nowhere.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.