MLB Insider Reveals Why it is 'Unlikely' Dodgers Sign Roki Sasaki
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not the favorite team to sign Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Bowden believes there are other teams that have a better chance to sign Sasaki, including the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres. Based on his conversations with league sources, there are a number of teams that are optimistic in landing the 23-year-old pitcher.
Sasaki is coming to the league as an international amateur since he isn't over the age of 25 and hasn't played six years of professional baseball. Therefore, he isn't considered an international free agent who would have no restrictions in signing with any team.
Because Sasaki chose to follow in the shadow of Shohei Ohtani, teams are limited in offering the phenom a specific sum of money. However much a team has in their international bonus pool is what the team can offer Sasaki financially.
Bowden believes Sasaki and Wasserman, the agency that represents him, will try to get a more considerable source of income through endorsements. The MLB insider is insistent that Sasaki won't want to be in the shadows of Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which would prevent the young pitcher from maximizing on endorsements.
"With that in mind, the Dodgers might not be an ideal landing spot for Sasaki," Bowden wrote. "In Los Angeles, he’d be in the shadow of both Ohtani and Yamamoto, which would lessen his endorsement ceiling. Yamamoto has experienced this to a degree, as being on the same team as Ohtani has led to Kodai Senga of the New York Mets drawing more endorsement deals than Yamamoto, according to a league source. It only makes sense that Sasaki will consider this factor in making his decision."
Bowden also addresses the never-ending media presence in Los Angeles, which could be a hindrance for Sasaki.
"With the Dodgers, Sasaki would also encounter the massive Japanese media presence — as high as 25 to 35 people — that regularly covers the team," Bowden wrote. "While he’ll surely be closely watched wherever he signs, that level of attention is not the best situation for a young, developing pitcher."
Essentially, Bowden believes the narrative that the Dodgers are favorites to sign Sasaki is incorrect because of the stardom of Ohtani and Yamamoto in addition to the media horde in Los Angeles.