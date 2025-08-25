MLB Insider Thinks Dodgers' Michael Conforto Could Lose Job Soon
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the return of key position players from the injured list could knock Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto out of the lineup.
Conforto signed with the Dodgers in the offseason, however hasn't quite panned out for LA so far. After a solid few games to kick off the season, Conforto has been in an inexplicable slump, which has left fans calling for his replacement.
"The pending returns of the injured players will jeopardize the roster spot of Michael Conforto, whom the Dodgers signed last offseason to a one-year, $17 million contract," wrote Rosenthal. "Conforto, manager Dave Roberts’ 'pick to click' during spring training, is batting .183 with a .606 OPS."
The Dodgers are missing some key players on the injured list, notably Hyeseong Kim and Kike Hernandez. Roberts announced earlier this week both of the two may feature in left upon their return.
“Obviously we know Hyeseong can play second base,” Roberts said. “We know he can play shortstop. So just seeing him out in left field, I think that it just potentially gives us a little bit more options. ...“I think we’ll see [Hernandez] in left field. As guys come back, there’s going to be opportunities. So obviously, whoever’s out there – tonight, Mike is out there, he has an opportunity. But we definitely need production.”
After their weekend series against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers playing left field currently rank 23rd in MLB in wRC+. The Dodgers' midseason addition of Alex Call has helpe a little bit, though he hasn't seen the field in every game despite his .847 OPS since coming to LA.
Kim and Hernandez are both on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, but are sure to return soon in what will be a massive boost for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West after dropping a series to the Padres over the weekend, however they are still technically in first due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. They will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and will hope to distance themselves from the Padres with a win.
The opening game of the series begins at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
