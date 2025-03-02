NFL Draft Prospect Calls Out Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Says Two-Way Football is Harder
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP-winning season that saw him steal at least 50 bases and hit 50 home runs to put him in a category all on his own, but a young athlete making a name for himself ahead of the NFL Draft called out the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star.
Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way player with the Colorado Buffaloes and his sport, according to Hunter, is more difficult than Ohtani's accomplishments in baseball.
In Indianapolis this week for the NFL scouting combine, Hunter was asked at his media availability session on Thursday which feat was harder — his or Ohtani's.
Without hesitation, Hunter said he believes football is more difficult than Ohtani's pitching and hitting.
"Probably me and what I do in football because it's on a lot on your body," Hunter said. "Ohtani, he's a great player, but you gotta do a lot in football."
Playing two ways in either sport is hard to do but Hunter insisted football is more difficult.
Playing both sides of a sport demands considerable physical effort and extra preparation. The last NFL player to do so full-time was Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who played both linebacker and offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962.
Deion Sanders, Hunter's college coach, played two professional sports, but made his name primarily as a cornerback in his Hall of Fame career. Sanders is the only athlete to appear in both a Super Bowl and World Series.
In baseball, Ohtani has thrived as a two-way player, earning three MVP awards during his seven years with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers.
Ohtani didn't pitch last year while he recovered from a second Tommy John surgery but he is expected to return to the starting rotation early this season.
In his Cactus League debut on Friday night, Ohtani homered to lead off the game against the Los Angeles Angeles.
Meanwhile, Hunter hopes to continue being a two-way player in the NFL.
“I want to play both,” Hunter told reporters Thursday. “That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they allow me to play both sides of the ball, I’ll play both sides.”
