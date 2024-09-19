Shohei Ohtani News: With Franchise Record Tied, 50-50 Season Grows Closer
Shohei Ohtani made Dodgers history on Thursday by tying Shawn Green's franchise record with his 49th home run of the season against the Miami Marlins.
Ohtani’s power has been on full display recently, as this marked his second homer in the series after going without one during the four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
The home run record, set by Green back in 2001, has stood for more than two decades. While a few players have come close to matching it, no one had managed to tie it until now.
Green recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of his record being broken, expressing admiration for Ohtani.
“I think Ohtani is the greatest baseball player who ever lived. If he retired today, he’d be the greatest baseball player,” Green said during a phone interview with JP Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation. “It’s been an honor to hold the most home runs in a season by a Dodger. If it’s going to get broken, why not by the greatest player who ever lived?”
Ohtani’s record-tying blast came in the top of the sixth inning, when he crushed a George Soriano slider over the wall in right field.
Along with being just one homer shy of the 50-mark, Ohtani also recorded his 51st stolen base of the season earlier in the game.
Despite the historic chase, Ohtani insists he’s staying focused on maintaining consistent at-bats.
"No pressure," Ohtani said through an interpreter after Tuesday's game. "I'm just trying to maintain quality at-bats regardless of the situation. It’s something I’ve been working on all season."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has taken note of the milestone, observing that it’s "front of mind" for Ohtani, though it doesn’t appear to be weighing him down. Roberts pointed out that Ohtani has been pulling more pitches lately, leading to more predetermined swings, but he understands why.
"I do feel that's somewhat natural," Roberts said. "I think he just wants to get it over with — but he's still trying to help us win baseball games."