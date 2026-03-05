Preliminary Dodgers Roster for 2026 Spring Breakout Game
The initial Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster for their 2026 Spring Breakout game features some of the organization's top prospects and others who likely will make an impact for the team at the MLB level this year.
Current Dodgers that previously participated in the Spring Breakout games include Alex Freeland, Edgardo Henriquez, Dalton Rushing and Justin Wrobleski.
The preliminary 40-man player pools consist of the team’s Top 30 prospects, as determined by MLB Pipeline, minus any injured players, players on a Dominican Summer League roster or players on the 40-man roster who have elected not to participate. The pools also include 10 or more additional unranked prospects submitted by the club to replace the above ranked prospects who are not participating.
Dodgers Spring Breakout roster 2026
Because of the World Baseball Classic, Spring Breakout rosters are being assembled in two phases. Teams submitted a preliminary 40-man player pool on Thursday, and official rosters (23 to 27 players) will be set on March 18.
PITCHERS (16)
Maddux Bruns
Patrick Copen
Cam Day
Jackson Ferris
Carson Hobbs
Kyle Hurt
Cam Leiter
Payton Martin
Cody Morse
Marlon Nieves
Sterling Patick
Zachary Root
River Ryan
Adam Serwinowski
Lucas Wepf
Christian Zazueta
CATCHERS (3)
Gio Cueto
Francisco Espinoza
Victor Rodrigues
INFIELDERS (9)
Moises Bolivar
Alex Freeland
Chase Harlan
Elijah Hainline
Kellon Lindsey
Noah Miller
Emil Morales
Joendry Vargas
Logan Wagner
OUTFIELDERS (12)
Charles Davalan
Josue De Paula
Zach Ehrhard
Kendall George
Zyhir Hope
Ching-Hsien Ko
Eduardo Quintero
Mike Sirota
James Tibbs III
Brendan Tunink
Landyn Vidourek
Ryan Ward
Spring Breakout details
The MLB Spring Breakout in 2026 once again spans four days in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. A total of 16 exhibition games will be played during that stretch.
For 2027, MLB is expanding the fourth iteration of the Spring Breakout to a single-elimination tournament. One champion will be crowned in both spring leagues.
Dodgers prospects game
The Dodgers' Spring Breakout game against Chicago White Sox prospects is Saturday, March 21. First pitch at Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT, though is subject to change if the Dodgers and Athletics run late in their game that same afternoon.
The Dodgers had their 2025 Spring Breakout game canceled due to inclement weather.
