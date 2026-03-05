Preliminary Dodgers Roster for 2026 Spring Breakout Game

The initial Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster for their 2026 Spring Breakout game features some of the organization's top prospects and others who likely will make an impact for the team at the MLB level this year.

Current Dodgers that previously participated in the Spring Breakout games include Alex Freeland, Edgardo Henriquez, Dalton Rushing and Justin Wrobleski.

The preliminary 40-man player pools consist of the team’s Top 30 prospects, as determined by MLB Pipeline, minus any injured players, players on a Dominican Summer League roster or players on the 40-man roster who have elected not to participate. The pools also include 10 or more additional unranked prospects submitted by the club to replace the above ranked prospects who are not participating.

Dodgers Spring Breakout roster 2026

Because of the World Baseball Classic, Spring Breakout rosters are being assembled in two phases. Teams submitted a preliminary 40-man player pool on Thursday, and official rosters (23 to 27 players) will be set on March 18.

PITCHERS (16)

Maddux Bruns

Patrick Copen

Cam Day

Jackson Ferris

Carson Hobbs

Kyle Hurt

Cam Leiter

Payton Martin

Cody Morse

Marlon Nieves

Sterling Patick

Zachary Root

River Ryan

Adam Serwinowski

Lucas Wepf

Christian Zazueta

CATCHERS (3)

Gio Cueto

Francisco Espinoza

Victor Rodrigues

INFIELDERS (9)

Moises Bolivar

Alex Freeland

Chase Harlan

Elijah Hainline

Kellon Lindsey

Noah Miller

Emil Morales

Joendry Vargas

Logan Wagner

OUTFIELDERS (12)

Charles Davalan

Josue De Paula

Zach Ehrhard

Kendall George

Zyhir Hope

Ching-Hsien Ko

Eduardo Quintero

Mike Sirota

James Tibbs III

Brendan Tunink

Landyn Vidourek

Ryan Ward

Spring Breakout details

The MLB Spring Breakout in 2026 once again spans four days in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. A total of 16 exhibition games will be played during that stretch.

For 2027, MLB is expanding the fourth iteration of the Spring Breakout to a single-elimination tournament. One champion will be crowned in both spring leagues.

Dodgers prospects game

The Dodgers' Spring Breakout game against Chicago White Sox prospects is Saturday, March 21. First pitch at Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT, though is subject to change if the Dodgers and Athletics run late in their game that same afternoon.

The Dodgers had their 2025 Spring Breakout game canceled due to inclement weather.