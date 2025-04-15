Retired MLB Player Slams Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas For Insane Reason
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered the worst home loss in franchise history over the weekend in a 16-0 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
The defending champions did not look so invincible, especially in the final two frames of the game as infielder Miguel Rojas took the mound.
By the eighth inning, the Dodgers had no chance of winning the game which is why Rojas pitched in relief to close out the loss. Rojas got creative with his outing as he impersonated different Dodgers pitchers, from Clayton Kershaw to Roki Sasaki.
It was certainly a lighthearted attempt at pitching and the Dodgers dugout enjoyed the entertainment despite the loss. However, not everyone was a fan of Rojas' antics.
Retired MLB player Jeff Frye took to social media to sound off on Rojas.
"I’m sorry but this is embarrassing as a retired MLB player," he wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I don’t know what’s worse the imitations or the earrings? Is making a mockery of our National Pastime acceptable now as long as the kids are having fun?"
While the Dodgers are now 12-6 after dropping their last three series, manager Dave Roberts doesn't think it's time to panic just yet.
"I do think it's too early to panic," Roberts said Sunday. "We still got a good ball club. Yesterday was ugly. Certainly never want Miggy Ro to throw two innings of a baseball game. We're going to be just fine. I still expect to win the division. I still expect to win the World Series. So I appreciate the passion, the concern from our fans, but we're going to be fine, and we're working hard every day."
The Dodgers got back on track with a win Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.