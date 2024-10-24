Rivalry Between Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Yankees' Aaron Boone Began Long Before 2024 World Series
The rivalry between Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Yankees manager Aaron Boone began long before the 2024 World Series.
The origins of the rivalry actually began in college when Roberts played for UCLA's baseball team and Boone played for USC's.
In 1992, Roberts and Boone were freshmen in college. Roberts, 52, was the leadoff hitter for the Bruins. Boone, 51, batted sixth in the Trojans lineup.
The early 90s matchup between the two Los Angeles schools was an unforgettable one. Despite UCLA scoring seven runs to lead 7-1, USC came back to win the game, 13-8.
Thirty years later, Boone hasn't forgotten his deep-seeded rivalry with Roberts. The Yankees manager took the opportunity to take a shot at Roberts and his alma mater.
“You’re a Trojan for life. You’re a Bruin for four years," Boone said at World Series media day Thursday.
Although the two were opponents in college, Roberts and Boone continued to compete against each other in their professional careers.
Roberts played for the Boston Red Sox and Boone the Yankees. The two met in the American League Championship Series in both 2003 and 2004.
Boone hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS for New York. The following year, Roberts stole a base that helped the Red Sox keep the series going with the Yankees.
The 2004 Boston squad went on to win the World Series for the first time since 1918. The Red Sox earned their ring in dominant fashion with a sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Flash forward to 2024 and the pair are once again opponents on the biggest stage for baseball, only this time as managers.
As the two historic franchises face off in the Fall Classic, Roberts and Boone will be at the helm of their respective teams.
After the Yankees triumphed over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, Boone spoke about what it meant to him to reach the World Series.
"It's in my blood. It's all I know," Boone said. "My faith and my family is first for me, but this is my livelihood. This is what I've poured my life into.To be able to play the game, be a Major League player, go to an All-Star Game and a World Series as a player -- haven't won one yet, though, and now getting to go as a manager, and with a lot of these guys that I've been through the battles with them.
"We've been to this point where we've gone home a few times, and to go break through and play for it all, 51 years old, baseball is what I know and in my blood. So very blessed to get to do it with these guys on this stage."
As managers, Roberts and Boone will meet once again, but only one can help their team get the final four wins.