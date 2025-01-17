Roki Sasaki Announces He’s Signing With Dodgers in Blockbuster Move for LA
Roki Sasaki was always unique. His talent was different. His free agency process was unusual.
Earlier in the offseason, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, described Sasaki as distinctive in regards to how he approached the free agency process.
"He doesn't seem to look at it in the typical way that other players do," Wolfe said of his client. "He has a more long-term, global view of things."
Sasaki is regarded as the most talented young pitcher in the world. From Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball, the Japanese phenom officially joined stateside baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sasaki's decision to join the Dodgers is an indication he believed the organization could not only help him showcase his talents, but also grow the game of baseball on a global level.
Shohei Ohtani, former WBC teammate of Sasaki, has the very same vision for America's favorite pastime. The Dodgers superstar is seen as a national hero in Japan, and Ohtani shares the same long-term view as Sasaki.
“It’s very humbling," Ohtani said. “Obviously, I appreciate it. I’m very thankful for what I have, just how everybody has been supportive of me. That being said, what I do doesn’t really change. I’m going to continue to focus on the sport of baseball and just try to get better each day, laying it all on the field and doing the best I can.
“But at the same time, hopefully, the popularity of baseball continues to increase and baseball becomes more popular in different countries.
“Hopefully, the growth of this sport will continue."
The Dodgers' legacy in Japan dates back long before the days of Shohei Ohtani and current ownership, but its their newest star that many believe will be the greatest pitcher to come out of Japan.
The Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays were the three finalists in the Sasaki sweepstakes. The Dodgers had the least amount of money in their international bonus pool to offer Sasaki.
Sasaki had a second meeting with all three teams in their respective cities, but the Dodgers were the last team standing.
The Dodgers and Padres both reportedly explored potential trades as a way to garner more money in their international bonus pool. But money never seemed to be a main priority for Sasaki.
The 23-year-old pitcher was one of the most popular free agents this offseason, largely because of his talent but also because of his affordability. Sasaki made the jump to stateside baseball before he was age eligible to be considered an international free agent.
As an international amateur, Sasaki was limited to signing a minor-league contract with a signing bonus. Teams could only offer Sasaki money from their international bonus pool.
"There are no absolutes in baseball and, through Roki's eyes, there are no absolutes in life," Wolfe said at the Winter Meetings. "He does not take anything for granted."
And now, the Sasaki saga has reached its denouement. Sasaki's next chapter begins with the reigning World Series champion Dodgers, a organization in its golden era with its next golden boy.