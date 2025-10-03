Roki Sasaki Left Dodgers Teammates in Awe After Dominant Wild Card Performance
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki has completely turned his season around, and has gained the favor of his teammates in the process.
Sasaki returned from injury at the end of the regular season, and moved to the bullpen from the starting rotation. He came into relief twice for the Padres during the regular season, keeping two scoreless innings while striking out four batters.
“He holds a different kind of confidence. I don’t know if it’s talked about enough,” fellow reliever Vesia said. “He believes in himself. And we see that and believe in him. (Wednesday) was a very special showing — 101 mph with some nasty splitters. He’s going to be a very big part of our bullpen.”
Sasaki also came into the Dodgers' final game of the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, keeping a scoreless inning while striking out two
“Wow. That’s really all you can say is wow,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “That’s what we need right there.”
The right-hander wasn't as successful early in the season, where the Dodgers used him exclusively as a starter. He made eight starts, posting a 4.72 ERA and only striking out 24 batters through 35.1 innings of work.
He began throwing in relief towards the latter end of his month-long rehab stint from right shoulder impingement, and has been nearly perfect since his change. He has rediscovered his velocity as well, which was a major concern during his time in the minors.
“You guys see it – when you’ve got to gear up for 101, then you’ve got to hit a splitter like his? I’m glad I’m catching him,” Ben Rortvedt said.
Since his comeback to MLB, Sasaki has recorded nine outs, and six of them have come via punchout. He has a 60 percent strikeout rate since coming back from injury, which is nearly four times what his total sat at before landing on the injured list.
“Gross,” Tanner Scott said. “That guy is gross.”
The Dodgers will continue to rely on Sasaki for the remainder of the postseason, as he has proven he can fend for himself during high-leverage moments. The Dodgers' next matchup comes against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, which begins Saturday at 3:38 p.m. PT.
