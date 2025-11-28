Kiké Hernandez Reveals Injury Update That Could Impact His Free Agency

Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Kiké Hernandez is a free agent this winter, though he recently underwent surgery, which could have an impact on his future.

Following the World Series, Hernandez underwent surgery to repair a torn muscle in his right elbow, an injury he picked up back in May and he played through the pain during the season, likely worsening it.

During a recent interview on "Baseball & Coffee," a show hosted by former pitcher Adam Ottavino, Hernandez revealed as much and provided an update on his recovery.

“They went in thinking it was going to be an extensor release, and when they went in, they realized I had torn that thing completely off the bone," Hernandez told Ottavino.

"So it turned out to be an extensor repair. I’ll be out for, like, a month or two next year.”

Hernandez hit .203/.255/366 this season, but his value isn't just about regular season stats; it's also about his intangibles, fielding, and clutch hitting.

He is a versatile defender who can play all over the field. Despite being injured and not performing well, manager Dave Roberts trusted him to start every game in left field during their recent World Series victory.

In the postseason, once again, he delivered with a slash line of .250/.290/359 with a home run, seven RBIs, and several key defensive plays, notably his game-sealing play at the end of Game 6 when he caught a bloop fly ball by getting a good read and launched an amazing throw to second base to complete the double play.

Aside from his off-field skills, the true value Hernandez offers is his magnetic personality that exemplifies the team's grit and makes a 162-game season enjoyable for everyone involved, while also providing a strong voice in the clubhouse.

Nothing captures his personality more than what he said after winning the World Series this year.

“My teammates have been pretty humble, but I think it’s time to talk that s—. Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about back-to-back? We’re a motherf—— dynasty,” he said at Dodger Stadium.

His position within the team and fanbase is strong enough that even at 34 years old and after elbow surgery, he will get a chance with the Dodgers as long as he performs when it matters most.

