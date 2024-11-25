Shohei Ohtani Believes Dodgers Have Target On Their Backs Heading Into 2025
After defeating the New York Yankees to win the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers will once again be the team to beat during the 2025 MLB season.
The Dodgers finally got past the National League Division Series of the postseason for the first time since 2021 and won their second World Series under manager Dave Roberts.
The Dodgers have already been a team to beat over the last decade as they have made the playoffs in every season during that span and won the NL West division in all but one of of those seasons. After putting the season together and winning the World Series again, the Dodgers are officially the team opponents will want to take down next year.
Star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is aware of this coming off of his first season with the Dodgers.
“Moving forward, I do think we will have a target on our back and we will be expected to possibly do even more," Ohtani said. "But we are as a team going to continue to do the best we can and try to achieve those goals.”
The Dodgers certainly had some type of target on their backs heading into the 2024 season after signing Ohtani to a $700 million deal. The Dodgers went all in on bringing in multiple top players during the offseason, and it paid off.
The good news for the Dodgers is that even though they are set to have targets on their backs, the Dodgers have the front office that is willing to continually be aggressive to keep the team at the forefront of MLB.
The Dodgers are reportedly in the mix for numerous top free agents, and interested in improving their roster once again this offseason.
Even if they don't land many or any top free agents, the Dodgers are already loaded with talent. Ohtani, who is coming off of his third unanimous MVP award in MLB, highlights this. He leads a lineup that features three former MVPs in Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, and multiple other All-Stars in Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernández, and Will Smith.
The Dodgers have multiple All-Stars in their rotation, and should once again remain one of MLB's top rosters in 2025. Opponents are expected to put up a strong fight against the Dodgers, but they will still have to outdo one of the best teams assembled.