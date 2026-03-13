Clarity Comes After Initial Confusion Regarding Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Future With Team Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was long confirmed to be part of the Team Japan roster for the World Baseball Classic, but his participation has still been the source of some confusion for Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Back in February, Roberts believed Yamamoto was leaving the team after making just one start in Cactus League. He wished the right-hander well upon taking him out of the Feb. 21 game, which caught Yamamoto by surprise.

Then on Thursday, Roberts indicated Yamamoto was returning to Spring Training camp following his start for Team Japan on Saturday. That since was clarified to Yamamoto will remain with Samurai Japan if they advance in the WBC bracket, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Update from the Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto will actually be staying with Samurai Japan for the remainder of the tournament. https://t.co/RokdGI1iQr — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 12, 2026

After Roberts misspoke earlier in spring, Yamamoto made a second start for the Dodgers and at that point left camp. The notion that he was going to possibly leave Team Japan if they advanced in the World Baseball Classic would have been a surprise.

Particularly when considering it isn't as though the 27-year-old would be in position to quickly pitch for the Dodgers.

Team Japan is looking to win a second consecutive WBC title and their fourth overall championship in the tournament's history.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's next start in World Baseball Classic

Yamamoto is among five Dodgers--six if counting Clayton Kershaw--who are still participating in the WBC as games reached the quarterfinals.

He is scheduled to face Team Venezuela on Saturday in their matchup at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela is turning to Ranger Suarez, who pitched five innings out of the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. That was same game Yamamoto managed to complete just four innings.

The upcoming start is going to be Yamamoto's final time pitching for Japan in the WBC regardless of the outcome. Their semifinal would be March 16 and the championship game is scheduled for the following night.

Yamamoto memorably rose to the occasion by pitching on back-to-back days for the Dodgers in the World Series, but that of course is not a practice they'd want him to repeat even with understanding the cultural significance of the WBC.

In his first start of the World Baseball Classic this year, Yamamoto went 2.2 scoreless innings. During the 2023 tournament, he finished with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings pitched across two games (one start).