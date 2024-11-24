Walker Buehler Recruited by AL Team, But Dodgers Star Declined
Free agent starting pitcher Walker Buehler garnered interest from the Oakland Athletics.
However, the right-hander didn't want to play in Sacramento, according to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay.
Other teams that have expressed interest in Buehler include the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. The Los Angeles Dodgers have also spoken to Buehler about a possible return.
Buehler struggled throughout the 2024 season, but more importantly, he had a lights out performance in October that was reminiscent of when the right-hander was at his best.
The future of Buehler’s career greatly rested on his performance in 2024 and he was transparent about his struggles throughout the season. After recording a 5.38 ERA in the regular season, the Dodgers asked Buehler to be one of three starting pitchers in the postseason rotation, solely out of necessity.
Heading into the postseason, Buehler made it clear he only cared about playing in big games. He made good on his promise as he dominated every opponent throughout the Dodgers' postseason run.
The injuries to the pitching staff propelled Buehler to get a starting spot for the Dodgers ride through October. Against all odds, Buehler proved he was the pitcher teams wanted in big games.
The 30-year-old showed his best stuff against the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and New York Yankees.
He most notably came in to close out Game 5 of the World Series as the Dodgers had already used most of their relievers in the bullpen. On just one day of rest after throwing five shutout innings in Game 3 of the World Series, the right-hander volunteered to pitch in relief.
Buehler’s willingness to take the mound for the Dodgers was a testament to the identity of the 2024 Dodgers. He became one of four pitchers all-time to record a win as a starting pitcher and a save in a single World Series.
Furthermore, Buehler ended October having thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings. In 19 career World Series innings, Buehler has given up one run and has an incredible 0.47 ERA.
After his performance in the postseason, Buehler definitely opened up opportunities for himself this winter but it remains unknown whether the right-hander will return to Los Angeles for a few more seasons.
Teams are certainly interested in pitchers who not only can handle the pressure of big games, but also thrives when the lights are brightest. Buehler plays that role perfectly.