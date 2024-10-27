Shohei Ohtani Suffers Scary Arm Injury in World Series Game 2 for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani exited Game 2 of the World Series after sustaining a left arm injury.
In an attempt to steal his first base in the Fall Classic, Ohtani remained on the ground after trying to take second. Ohtani remained on the ground in obvious pain.
There was some speculation that Ohtani's injury was in his wrist, but Ken Rosenthal said on the Fox broadcast that the issue is in his left shoulder.
There are reports that Ohtani's shoulder popped out; however, there is no confirmation on the severity of the injury.
A trainer held his left arm as Ohtani walked to the dugout. Although the Dodgers led the game 4-1, the loss of Ohtani was certainly heartbreaking.
The Dodgers had three different players go yard in Game 2 of the World Series. Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández, and Freddie Freeman each hit a homer.
Edman opened the scoring to put the Dodgers on the board first. The Yankees quickly responded as Juan Soto took advantage of a misplaced fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Hernández had been relatively silent since his grand slam against the Padres in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers outfielder finally found his swing Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
After Friday night's walk-off grand slam, it is no surprise Freeman hit a home run. The back to back dingers from the first baseman had Dodger Stadium roaring.
The theme of the Dodgers' 2024 season has been injuries. It's an unfortunate circumstance, but the Dodgers have persevered. If Ohtani misses a game or multiple games in the World Series, it would be yet another test for the Dodgers.
With Ohtani's current status unknown, the Dodgers may experiment with a new lineup on Monday in Game 3. The Dodgers will head to the Bronx for the next three games of the series, whether Ohtani will hit lead off remains to be said.
After Ohtani's departure, the Yankees brought in another run to cut the Dodgers' lead to two early in the ninth frame. With Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. on first and second, Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Treinen managed to retire Anthony Volpe to get the second out. Alex Vesia came in to get the final out. Dodgers slipped away with a 4-2 win.