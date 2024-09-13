Struggling Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Released By Struggling American League Team
The Angels released right-handed relief pitcher Corey Knebel from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Sunday, according to the MLB transaction log.
Knebel is a free agent, meaning he is eligible to sign with any team now that he is released.
Knebel, who will turn 33 in November, spent a little more than a month in the Angels organization. Earlier this year he elected free agency from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights after six appearances, with the Chicago White Sox's top minor league affiliate. He did not allow any runs or hits and struck out eight batters across 5.1 innings.
After being granted release from a non-roster deal with the Chicago White Sox, the Angels signed Knebel to a minor league contract on Aug. 13. But his major-league comeback attempt appears to have ended there, at least for now.
Knebel's no-run, no-hit streak came to a dramatic halt when he made the switch to the Angels affiliate. In six appearances with one start, Knebel recorded a 25.09 ERA. He allowed 17 hits, 14 runs, and two home runs. Knebel recorded eight strikeouts and five walks.
In the past, Knebel was a dominant reliever. His fourth MLB season in 2017 was the best of his career. He posted his MLB career-best 1.78 ERA and was named the Brewers' Pitcher of the Year.
With the Brewers, Knebel was honored as the NL Reliever of the Month in Aug. 2017 and Sept. 2018. Additionally, Knebel was selected as a National League All-Star, making him the sole Brewers player on the roster.
Although it has been seven years since his standout season, Knebel had a recent promising season with the Dodgers in 2021. He posted an undefeated 4-0 record while logging a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 30 batters and walked nine.
Knebel has not appeared in a Major League game since 2022 in his single season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has endured an injury every season from 2018-22, which could have contributed to his downfall. Chronologically, Knebel has battled issues in left hamstring and right elbow, then sustained a left hamstring strain and a right lateral strain that would last two seasons.
Knebel's future is uncertain, but one thing is clear. The 11-season professional baseball veteran needs to show major improvement if he wants to make a return to MLB.