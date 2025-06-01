Surprise Dodgers Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a locker for right-hander Noah Davis in the clubhouse.
It is unclear if he is with the team as part of the taxi squad or not, but no move has officially been announced yet.
Davis has made three appearances for the Dodgers this season, allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. The Newport Beach, CA native has made 14 Triple-A appearances for the Dodgers, with an ERA of 5.75 across 20.1 innings pitched.
Amid the Dodgers pitching injuries this season, another blow to the pitching roster would be devastating after another unfortunate week for L.A.
All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was moved to the 60-day IL as his right shoulder inflammation has still not subsided, while relief pitcher Evan Phillips recently announced that he will be undergoing Tommy John surgery after spending the offseason recovering from a tear in his rotator cuff.
The 28-year-old Davis will have enormous shoes to fill if he ends up being with the team for an impending move requiring such.
Since 2022, Davis has logged innings with the Colorado Rockies, totaling 51.1 frames before making his way to the Dodgers. His ERA up until his tenure in Los Angeles was 7.71 across 18 total appearances.
He should hope to get that average much lower, especially if the team is planning for him to take a larger role in the pen, but regardless, his presence signals the kind of year it has been for Dodgers pitching.
With 14 arms on the IL, it is an uncharacteristically unfortunate year for the pitching roster in L.A. The pitfalls of 2024 and the injuries that the Dodgers went through on the way to October were looking to be addressed in the offseason, but several new additions are also included on this long IL list.
Davis must be ready to produce if need be, and if the opportunity presents itself later in the season, continue trimming down his ERA and potentially jumping into a bullpen in need.
