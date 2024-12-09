Teoscar Hernández Appears to Remove Dodgers From Social Media Profile
A reunion between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández no longer seems like a guarantee. As rumors and speculation surround the fate of the outfielder, it appears that Hernández removed the Dodgers from his social media profile.
What was once a picture of Hernández holding the World Series trophy in a Dodgers uniform on X (formerly known as Twitter), is now a picture of Hernández on the All-Star red carpet.
Could the update mean something? That is the million dollar question. But here are the facts: The Dodgers had their best chance of signing the All-Star outfielder before Juan Soto chose a team.
Now that it's confirmed Soto will be going to the New York Mets, teams that lost out on Soto will pivot to Hernández. On Sunday, it was reported that the Dodgers were close to re-signing Hernández.
A few hours later, the Dodgers signed outfielder Michael Conforto in a surprising move. Fans still wondered why the Dodgers stalled the discussions with Hernández.
The two teams that are expected to be the most aggressive in pursuing Hernández are the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. There is speculation that Hernández has always wanted to play at Fenway Park and is a fan of Alex Cora.
After his emotional speech at the World Series parade, it seemed inevitable that Hernández would return to the Dodgers.
“You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández told fans in a heartfelt and emotional statement. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
A month later, there are definitely reservations about a reunion between the fan favorite and the Dodgers. Hernández is coming off a career-year as he slashed 272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in. Not only were his numbers strong, but Hernández embraced the culture of the Dodgers' clubhouse in a manner that stuck with fans.
If the Dodgers lose out on Hernández, it would mean a key piece from the 2024 core is gone.