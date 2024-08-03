When Will Mookie Betts Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Provides Timeline
Mookie Betts is making significant progress in his rehab and recovery from a fractured hand that landed him on the injured list in June.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Wednesday that Betts will probably go through simulated games over the next couple of weeks and said a return by mid-August is “very realistic.”
Saturday, Roberts clarified even further:
The Dodgers have managed to stay afloat without their leadoff hitter but barely. They have seen their division lead shrink to 4.5 games.
The other question the Dodgers are facing when Betts returns is what position he will play. Neither Roberts nor general manager Brandon Gomes said for certain that Betts would return to shortstop but they did say that's the intent.
“That’s his intent,” Roberts said. "As we get to the middle of August when we’re expecting him back, I don’t know if that’s going to change.”
“He’s continuing to take ground balls in the infield,” Gomes said, “and we have so much open right now with guys in the infield, it allows us to take some time to see where we’re at by the time he gets back. But he’s ready to go wherever we need him.”
Betts could be asked to switch back to right field, which he would welcome. He's the ultimate team player and will play whatever position he is asked to.
“If they want to go out there, I can go out there too,” he said. “Like I said, at this point, I feel like I can do pretty much anything out there, especially if I can get some work at it. Whatever it takes to have the best team out there.”
Roberts doesn't view switching positions as a problem.
“When he did play different positions, last year, for example, he had one of his best years,” Roberts said. “So I don’t think … playing two different positions affects Mookie because, using his words, when he plays defense, he plays defense, and when he’s in the box, he’s focused on hitting.”
While Betts has been sidelined, the Dodgers brought in two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed to fill in with Miguel Rojas sidelined. Rojas is also an elite defender at the position.
Then, there is Gavin Lux, who appeared destined for the bench until he went on a hot streak. Lux is batting .400 in his last 15 games.
“Mookie told me time and time again, whatever it takes to make us the best ballclub, that’s what he’s willing to do,” Roberts said.
All signs point to right field but the decision will ultimately be made by Betts, Roberts and the front office.