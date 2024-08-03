When Will Mookie Betts Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Provides Timeline

I do think Mookie Betts going back to right field would be the best overall move for the Dodgers... *assuming everyone is healthy*



Outfield goes Teo, Edman, Betts



Shortstop can be Rosario, Rojas or Edman



I don't wanna see Pages/Heyward getting at bats in October https://t.co/nxLZQui0jO