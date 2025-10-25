Inside The Dodgers

Why Are Blue Jays Fans Booing Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Ahead of World Series?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on during batting practice prior to game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was booed by Toronto Blue Jays fans in the starting lineup announcements ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The jeers may be related to the fact that when Ohtani was looking to join a new team ahead of the 2024 campaign, both the Dodgers and Blue Jays were his final two teams before he ultimately chose Los Angeles.

Blue Jays managerJohn Schneider recently recalled the courting of Ohtani, and jokingly requested he return some of the merchandise they used to recruit him.

"He's a great player," Schneider said Thursday of Ohtani. "I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jays hat that he took from us in our meeting, I hope he brought it back finally — and the jacket for decoy, you know, it's like, give us our stuff back already."

Ohtani responded to the comments from the manager, but noted what the overall process was like with his perspective team at the time.

“It’s in my garage,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton. “I plan to keep it because it was something that was a gift."

“I really had a wonderful time getting to know them,” Ohtani added. “The impression I got was they were very top class. Awesome people. And so now, in the circumstance that we get to play them, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

In the end, Ohtani chose the Dodgers, and is in his second consecutive World Series. The Blue Jays, however, seem to be doing just fine, too.

