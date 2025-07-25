Why Isn't Mookie Betts in Dodgers Lineup on Friday vs Red Sox?
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox.
Manager Dave Roberts alluded to this potentially happening on Wednesday, saying Betts had some personal things to attend to.
“There might be some things going on that he might not be around, that he’s got to deal with personally,” Roberts said on Wednesday. “Everything is okay with him, but yeah, we’ll see.”
That ended up being the case, as Betts is officially out of the lineup Friday, and isn't with the team in Boston.
Roberts told reporters ahead of Friday's game that Betts is currently in his hometown of Nashville and expected to arrive in Boston on Saturday right around game time. His status for Saturday's game is currently up in the air, as well.
Betts is in the midst of a trying year, as the former outfielder has a career low OPS of .679, well below his career OPS of .897 entering this season.
This story will be updated...