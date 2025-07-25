Dodgers Predicted to Land $56 Million Cy Young Winner in Trade Deadline Shocker
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to two-time National League All-Star starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Alcantara has spent the last seven seasons with the Miami Marlins after the St. Louis Cardinals traded him and three other prospects for left fielder Marcell Ozuna in the 2017 offseason. He was the Marlins’ Rookie of the Year in 2018 and their Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2022.
The right-hander posted a career-best 2.28 ERA and ranked fourth in the NL with a career-high 207 strikeouts across 32 starts in 2022. Alcantara won the NL Cy Young award that season but went on to log a 4.14 ERA the following season.
Alcantara missed all of last season with a forearm flexor strain in his throwing arm. Since returning this season, Alcantara has accrued a career-worst 6.66 ERA through 20 starts.
Despite Alcantara’s recent struggles, MLB insider Ryan Dempster believes the Dodgers would be a strong landing spot for the soon-to-be-30-year-old.
“Those numbers will scare some teams away but it’s all about how a guy is throwing right now. He’s throwing the ball a little bit better, his stuff is coming back, his command is coming back, not giving up as many long balls,” Dempster said. So if I’m going to go with a team right now, and a team that could use starting pitching, I’m going to see the Dodgers.”
Dempster said Los Angeles has a history of bringing out the best in struggling pitchers and could do the same with Alcantara.
“They are the kings of getting an optimal out of a guy,” Dempster said.
Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are two examples of the Dodgers helping starting pitchers improve.
Glasnow earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 after Los Angeles acquired him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2023. The Dodgers also signed Yamamoto from Japan at the same time. He battled through a tricep injury in his first season but earned his first All-Star selection this season with the Dodgers.
Alcantara is set to make $17 million this season and in 2026, and his contract includes a club option for 2027. He has not been an All-Star since 2022 but Alcantara could be the Dodgers' next starting pitcher project this season.
