Will Dave Roberts Return to Dodgers if LA Doesn't Win in Postseason? Andrew Friedman Opens Up
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman weighed in on whether the Dodgers' playoff success dictates the future of Dave Roberts in Los Angeles.
“To me, I think the evaluation for all of us gets at the consistency,” Friedman told The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “The leadership. Putting guys in the best positions to succeed. … There are so many nuances that happen in a game, that it’s not just results. I think in terms of how we look at things, obviously, results are all that we ultimately care about. But as far as evaluating, there’s a lot more that goes into it."
“I don’t think we’re an organization that points fingers at any one person,” Friedman continued. “It’s about us collectively coming together to figure out how to get better.”
At this point, no contract extension for Roberts has been discussed. One year remains in Roberts' contract with the Dodgers.
Roberts received a contract extension in 2022 that will expire at the end of next season.
The Dodgers clinched the National League West after winning two of three games against the San Diego Padres in late September. Although champagne showers ensued, Roberts had a difficult time celebrating.
Instead, Roberts let out a sigh of relief after winning the division title.
“It’s hard to completely enjoy something that I guess everyone in the world thinks just happens, that it’s expected,”Roberts said. “So when it does happen, it’s more relief. Because you didn’t disappoint. You realized expectations. With the Dodgers, we’re never going to over-exceed expectations because of the reputation we have. That’s a compliment. But I do think that it does take away some of the joy. It’s where we’re at, the job I’ve chosen and the job I love.”
Being the manager of the Dodgers is no easy task. The Dodgers reside in a city that demands winning sports teams. And although the Dodgers are the crown jewel of Los Angeles, that comes with an intense amount of expectations each year.
Roberts has been under pressure to meet expectations each season. Every year without a World Series ring, is another year Roberts has been under fire.
In the end, the outcome of the Dodgers' postseason lies in the hands of the players themselves. Roberts can manage and direct the team, but if the players don't perform, there isn't anything he can do to help the Dodgers get over the postseason hump.