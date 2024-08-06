Will Dodgers' Mookie Betts Stay at Shortstop? Andrew Friedman Reveals Plan
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts began taking batting practice last week with a coach. He's been working out at shortstop much longer than that — most of the last eight weeks — as he continues to recover from a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand.
The return of the superstar could help the Dodgers get back on their feet, as they look to claim the top position in the National League. As the Dodgers added veteran shortstops Nick Ahmed and Amed Rosario to their active roster, it wasn't obvious what position Betts would return to.
Tuesday, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman ended the suspense.
Speaking to MLB Network's Brian Kenny, Friedman said Betts would play "a decent amount" of shortstop once he's activated.
Betts left at the Dodgers' shortstop, but he may see time at other positions now that Ahmed and Rosario are in the organization. The Los Angeles superstar is not a stranger to switching positions. He was the Dodgers' primary second baseman last year and moved to shortstop this year.
Betts will go anywhere he's needed and that is a reason why he is a beloved figure in Los Angeles.
“Mookie told me time and time again, whatever it takes to make us the best ballclub, that’s what he’s willing to do,” Roberts told Dylan Hernández of The Los Angeles Times.
Even though Friedman didn't explicitly rule out the idea of Betts seeing time at other positions, it's clear he doesn't want Betts to lose his momentum at the only position he's been working at since March.
"The struggles he had was throwing: how to get his body in the right position to throw," Friedman told Kenny. "It’s a different throw for him. Obviously it’s an extreme arm talent. Actually right before he got hit, our coaches kind of challenged him on … get your body in the right position to make throws. The hardest stuff he was doing really well.”
The Dodgers have been experimenting with a myriad of lineups and Betts' versatility makes him a necessary asset when players are moved around. Plus, he doesn't seem to be affected by all the changes.
If anything, he might be up for a a new challenge: continuing to improve at shortstop while filling in at right field and second base.
“Anyone who knows Mookie knows when that challenge was put out, he went about attacking it,” Friedman told Kenny. “Broke his hand two days later and has spent these eight weeks just attacking this.”
With Betts making his comeback soon, the Dodgers' lineup will likely have a different look to it. No matter where he is on the field, the superstar is an impact player Los Angeles needs down the stretch.