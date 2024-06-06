Women's College World Series Championship Features Unlikely Dodgers Connection: Dave Roberts' Niece
Ella Parker is blazing her path. She broke away from the family tradition of attending UCLA and chose Oklahoma.
If not for that decision, the college softball standout might not be playing for her first national championship Thursday night at the Women's College World Series at OGE Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The Sooners won Game 1 of the championship series against Texas on Wednesday 8-3. Parker was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Parker's connection to the Los Angeles Dodgers goes back years. It's in her blood. She's the niece of manager Dave Roberts and wears No. 5 because her favorite player is former Dodger shortstop Corey Seager.
Parker's left-handed power bat has never shied away from a challenge, and has risen to the occasion with every opportunity she has earned this season. She was named a Third-Team All-American as the designated player (similar to baseball's designated hitter), blasting 12 home runs and 14 doubles while ranking third on the team with 57 RBIs. The Freshman of the Year finalist also led Oklahoma in batting average (.419) and wOBA (.567) while producing a whopping 1.268 OPS entering the NCAA Tournament.
With the season on the line against the Florida Gators in the semifinals on Tuesday, Parker was clutch. She tied the game in the first inning with a two-run home run and again in the sixth with an RBI single.
“My teammates got my back, and I know everything that we’re all for each other,” Parker told reporters after Tuesday's game. “I guess that’s what drives me, is doing everything for my team."
While her uncle and the Dodgers try to avoid a sweep in Pittsburgh, Parker will try to help OU win an unprecedented fourth consecutive title. First pitch is at 5 p.m. on ESPN.