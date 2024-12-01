Yankees Starter Discusses Dodgers' Trash Talk After Winning World series
After winning the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly took several shots at the New York Yankees.
Kelly, who did not pitch in any postseason for the Dodgers during their 2024 postseason run, called the series a "mismatch."
“It was just a mismatch from the get go,” Kelly said earlier in November on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. “Like if we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked eighth- or ninth-best playoff team. You’re putting the Padres ahead of them. You’re putting the Phillies ahead of them. You’re putting the Mets ahead of them. You’re putting the Braves ahead of them and the Braves just got unlucky because they had to play that doubleheader. The Guardians played like crap but the Guardians played better D, better baseball all-around.”
More Dodgers News: Dodgers Agree to Massive Contract Extension With Postseason Hero
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year after the season, was not affected by the comments from Kelly.
Gil started one World Series game against the Dodgers. Though he gave up four earned runs, Gil started the lone game of the series that the Yankees won.
"That's just part of baseball," Gil said through an interpreter on Foul Territory. "There's still a lot of baseball to play ahead of them. This is just one year, and there's many years to come."
The trash talk from Kelly has drawn different reactions from the Yankees organization. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a "little bit" bothered by Kelly's comments, and general manager Brian Cashman called Kelly's talk felt personal.
“So, I can’t make much more of it than that. I know he’s certainly talking a lot right now. And, hey he won, or they won, so, I can just say what I just said,” Cashman said earlier this month.
Along with the Yankees' play on the field, Kelly took a shot at the team's decision to put up rapper Fat Joe, which he deemed a bad luck curse.
“We were down 5-0, they put Fat Joe up on the board,” Kelly said after the Dodgers won the World Series. “I was like, oh, it’s an easy dub (win) now. You know Fat Joe’s a curse and you know they started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense.”