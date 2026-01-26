Dave Roberts Explains Emotional Reaction to key Dodgers World Series Moment

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays each produced memorable highlights to account for one of the best World Series in MLB history.

One such instance came with the Blue Jays on the verge of winning a thrilling Game 7 at Rogers Centre, only for Miguel Rojas to intervene and rescue the Dodgers. Facing Jeff Hoffman with two outs in the ninth inning and the Dodgers trailing, Rojas delivered a game-tying solo home run.

Players exploded out of the Dodgers' dugout and manager Dave Roberts was caught by the Fox broadcast putting both hands on his head and wearing a shocked expression.

Roberts explained to Bob Costas in a World Series special on MLB Network that his show of emotion stemmed from being thrilled for Rojas and appreciating the overall moment.

"I did see that. I think I do a pretty good job of separating fandom, being a fan, and managing a ballclub. But I think in that moment, I just turned into a fan of Miguel Rojas, a Dodger fan. It was pure thanking the Lord for this great moment and thanking him to give Miguel Rojas this great moment in his career."

The Dodgers went on to win Game 7 in the 11th inning, boosted by Will Smith's go-ahead home run and Yoshinobu Yamamoto closing it out on his second consecutive day pitching.

For Rojas, it was just his second career postseason home run. The first came in 2020 as a member of the Miami Marlins. With his dramatic blast, Rojas became the first player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later of a Game 7 in the World Series.

Making it all the more improbable was the uncertainty that initially clouded Rojas' availability for Game 7 due to suffering a rib injury the night prior. Rojas appeared off the bench in Game 3 against the Blue Jays but then didn't play again in the World Series until starting Game 6 with the Dodgers facing elimination.

Rojas was part of a game-ending double play at second base and suffered a rib injury during the celebration. Treatment and pain medication helped him start Game 7, though Rojas gave way to a defensive replacement in the bottom of the 11th inning.

That amounted to Hyeseong Kim entering at second base for his World Series debut.



Miguel Rojas joining Dodgers front office after final season

Rojas re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $5.5 million contract to play out the final season of his career. Upon retiring after the 2026 season, Rojas plans to join the Dodgers front office in a player development role.

