Dave Roberts Sends Message to Former Dodger Michael Conforto

The 2025 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers wasn't always easy, but the team found a way to come together when it mattered most in the playoffs. Winning its second straight World Series was a major accomplishment, but not everyone on the roster put together a good year.

One player who struggled throughout the year was veteran left-handed hitter Michael Conforto, who signed with Los Angeles before the 2025 season. The veteran signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the team, and this amount contributed to the frustrations with his struggling bat during the year.

Conforto had been known over the course of his career for his power at the plate, but with the Dodgers, he simply never got going.

This caused fans to turn on him fairly early, and by the postseason, he wasn't on the roster. But manager Dave Roberts did appreciate Conforto for his work in the clubhouse and praised the hitter before a matchup with the slugger's new team, the Chicago Cubs, over the weekend.

“I know he didn’t perform the way that people would have liked, and he would have liked, but I loved him on the team. I loved what he brought to the Dodgers," Roberts said.

Congratulations Michael on receiving your 2025 World Series ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/3jCtiOMqfJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 25, 2026

While with the Dodgers, Conforto played in 138 games during the regular season, going in and out of the lineup. Overall, he hit .199 with 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of .638.

The 2025 season was easily the worst of his big league career, and Conforto is now trying to put it in the past. Roberts was also asked why he believes that Conforto didn't work out with Los Angeles, a place that most players can thrive in.

“I think that’s probably a question for him, but it wasn’t from lack of work and effort,” Roberts said. “But sometimes the environment is just not, you don’t feel [right]. I don’t know, I don’t want to say pressure at all.

"But I don’t have an answer. But again, I wish him all the best, except for these games we play the Cubs.”

The Dodgers have become the perfect landing spot for players who want to boost their value across the league, typically seeing them sign a one-year, prove-it deal. But the team has seen a few players not pan out in the way many would have hoped, and unfortunately for Conforto, he is now on that list.

Sometimes players just don't fit with certain teams, and even the Dodgers are prone to this. But now with the Cubs, Conforto has looked like his old self, hitting .333 on the year so far.

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