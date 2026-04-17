Dave Roberts Praises Hyeseong Kim's Growing Impact for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without star shortstop Mookie Betts for two weeks now.

Betts went on the injured list due to an oblique injury in the beginning of April, and the team called up Hyeseong Kim to take his spot. While Betts is impossible to replace, Kim has filled his shoes nicely since returning to the big leagues.

So far this season, Kim has hit .278 with one home run, three runs batted in and four walks drawn. Kim has a calm, patient approach at the plate, and this is something that Los Angeles has wanted to see from him in his second year playing stateside baseball.

Kim hit his first home run of the new season against the New York Mets on Wednesday, helping the Dodgers complete the sweep. The Dodgers don't need him to provide the lineup with power, though. Rather, they just need to see strong at-bats, timely hitting and good defense.

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Hyeseong Kim hits his first homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/zc58hUXvi7 — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

Thus far, Kim has shown his worth to the team, so much so that manager Dave Roberts praised the infielder for his play.

“I always say, I mean, I always think it, it’s just like when he plays, he always does something to help the team win," Roberts said of Kim. "He really does. And it’s good he’s getting some runway."

The infielder has done this and more since he was called up, and he has allowed them to stay the course without Betts. Since Kim is hitting at the bottom of the order often, anything he can provide to the team will be appreciated. Setting the table for the top of the order is especially of importance.

His continued impact on this team, along with his strong defensive ability, has made Los Angeles encouraged for the future. If Kim can keep up his strong play, he may be granted a stay on the big league roster, even after Betts does return.

“Really good defensive play,” Roberts said. “He got us going. It was a 0-0, game, and he hits a homer. The bottom half of the order keeps doing some amazing things. And so to get production from the bottom half is great."

Betts is expected to be out for at least a few more weeks, so Kim is being given an extended look in the majors. While this wasn't how he anticipated getting playing time, he has been taking full advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

Roberts and the organization seem to be enjoying his play, and that's all Kim can ask for. At his core, he is a team player, and his impact has been excellent so far this year.

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