Dodgers' Blake Snell Reveals Shocking Retirement Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2026 season abruptly came to an end last week.

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Dodgers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. The Dodgers' performance was disappointing and underwhelming, as almost nothing went right for the back-to-back champions.

The Dodgers were outplayed in every facet of the game as their best players did not play to their potential — and Blake Snell was no exception.

The Dodgers' left-hander was not at his best in the postseason, delivering mediocre outings in his two October appearances. Snell's struggles, however, were not due to a lack of preparation.

The 33-year-old pitcher spoke with Dylan Hernandez of the California Post heading into his NLCS start and said he feels misunderstood. Snell explained how much he loves the game and detailed the approach he takes to it.

“I just wish people would watch me pitch and then understand the work that I put into being a good pitcher, great pitcher, is a lot more than they’ve ever experienced or give me credit for,” Snell said. “Because I watch the game, I understand the hitters. I understand who they are right now in the present. I understand who they are as a hitter.”

Considering his passion for baseball, it's no surprise that Snell has two Cy Young awards to his name. His love for the game runs deep, and he then went on to reveal how long he hopes to continue playing — and it's a surprise.

"His long-term ambition is to be elected to the Hall of Fame. He also wants to pitch until he’s 45 years old," Hernandez wrote.

“I have a lot to do to make sure my body can hold,” Snell said. “The last two years, I’ve gotten 10 starts a year. That’s not Hall of Fame in my mind. So this offseason is super important. How do I attack it? How do I get my body right? How am I able to make sure I can pitch 30 games, and then on top of that, the postseason? There’s a lot of stuff to prove for myself.”

Blake Snell’s Dodgers Tenure Has Been Hampered by Injuries

Snell just completed year two of his five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers. He will be 38 years old when his contract ends before the 2031 season.

Although Snell has the talent to play through his mid-40s, health has not been on his side in his Dodgers tenure.

In two seasons, Snell has pitched only 20 regular-season games for the Dodgers. The left-handed pitcher has struggled with multiple injuries, including left shoulder fatigue, loose bodies in his left elbow and left groin tightness.

Snell will hope things change in 2027, allowing him to fulfill his dream of playing another 12 years in the big leagues. For now, though, it would be a better goal for him to have one full season.

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