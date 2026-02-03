Dodgers Replace Recent Signing on Roster by Claiming Michael Siani Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has been a bit of musical chairs this offseason when looking beyond the signings of Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts.

The stretch began with the Dodgers claiming Ryan Fitzgerald off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 9. However, his time on the Dodgers' 40-man roster was brief as Fitzgerald was designated for assignment four days later.

That came as the corresponding move to the Dodgers signing Andy Ibáñez to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. Fitzgerald subsequently cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Also in January, the Dodgers DFA'd Michael Siani in order to finalize the signing of Tucker. Siani joined the Dodgers late last year when they claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 12.

The New York Yankees proceeded to claim Siani off waivers from the Dodgers, only to DFA him soon after as a corresponding move to acquiring Angel Chivilli in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers DFA Andy Ibáñez, claim Michael Siani

Now less than a week after being put on waivers yet again, Siani is back with the Dodgers organization. But in order to claim the versatile outfielder, Ibáñez was designated for assignment to create room on an otherwise full Dodgers 40-man roster.

Siani has been part of three different organizations this offseason. He finished the season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system, but was claimed off waivers by the Braves last November.

Siani has MLB experience over parts of the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Cardinals. He played in a career-high 124 games for the Cardinals in 2024, but spent the majority of last year with Triple-A Memphis. As a result, Siani only appeared in 19 games for St. Louis in 2025.

The 26-year-old is a strong defender who can play all three outfield positions. In 2024, Siani ranked in the 99th percentile with 16 Outs Above Average. Siani seemingly projects to fill a role similar to what Justin Dean held last year as outfield depth and a defensive replacement.

Why did Dodgers DFA Andy Ibáñez?

Choosing to put a player on waivers shortly after they were signed, particularly to a Major League contract, is a mild surprise, particul

Ibáñez appeared primed to bolster the Dodgers' infield depth given his experience at first base, second base and third base, in addition to left field.

Ibáñez signed with the Dodgers after becoming a free agent when he was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers. He hit a combined .251/.304/.392 with 20 home runs and 94 RBI over the last three seasons with the Tigers.

Ibáñez’s MLB experience also includes spending parts of two seasons with the Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022.

It's plausible the Dodgers are attempting to thread the needle of keeping both Ibáñez and Siani as part of their organization. Any team that potentially claims Ibáñez off waivers would be responsible for his $1.2 million salary this season. He does not have any Minor League options remaining.

It's believed the Dodgers attempted as much with Ben Rortvedt by signing him to a contract well before the arbitration deadline. Rortvedt was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds but was DFA'd on Tuesday when the team signed Eugenio Suárez.

Recommended articles