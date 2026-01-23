The New York Yankees claimed Michael Siani off waivers two days after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kaleb Ort was DFA'd as the Yankees' corresponding move to add Siani.

Siani is joining his third organization this offseason. The 26-year-old finished the season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system, but was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves last November.

Siani's time in the Braves organization was brief as they designated him for assignment in December in order to sign Mike Yastrzemski to a two-year, $23 million contract. The Dodgers then claimed Siani off waivers on Dec. 12.

But with the Dodgers in need of a spot on their 40-man roster in order to finalize the signing of Kyle Tucker, Siani was the choice to be DFA'd yet again.

A former fourth-round draft pick, Siani has MLB experience over parts of the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Cardinals. He appeared in a career-high 124 games for the Cardinals 2024, but spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Memphis. That amounted to playing in just 19 games for St. Louis.

Siani is a strong defender who is capable of playing all three outfield positions. In 2024, he ranked in the 99th percentile with 16 Outs Above Average.

There is also a speed element with Siani, as he has 21 career stolen bases in 26 attempts. However, 20 steals came during the 2014 season.

Siani has one Minor League option year remaining.

Impact of Dodgers losing Michael Siani

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman excels at building depth throughout the Minor Leagues, which likely was behind the team's claim on Siani.

He appeared to be the Dodgers' answer to losing Justin Dean to the San Francisco Giants on waivers, but they now will need to look elsewhere for a defensive-minded outfielder to stash in Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Though, even with Siani now joining the Yankees, the Dodgers don't have much reason to worry. In a ideal scenario he likely was not any higher than their sixth outfielder on the depth chart.

Dean's opportunity with the Dodgers late last season and into the playoffs largely was a matter of circumstance. He almost exclusively was utilized as a defensive replacement late in games.

Alex Call remains with the Dodgers, and could be called upon in such situations, and Kiké Hernández conceivably would be an option as well if he's re-signed.

