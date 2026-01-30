The Los Angeles Dodgers are just over two weeks away from the start of Spring Training, and while plenty of attention has gone to the signings of Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker, the front office has methodically looked to fill out organizational depth as well.

Included in that was claiming Ryan Fitzgerald off waivers and signing Andy Ibáñez. Ironically, Fitzgerald was designated for assignment in order to make room for Ibáñez on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Fitzgerald cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers weren't as fortunate upon their DFA of Michael Siani.

In another move aimed at stockpiling potential roster options, the Dodgers signed Ryder Ryan to a Minor League contract, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He's the older brother of River Ryan, who is looking to return from Tommy John surgery this year.

The Dodgers signed RHP Ryder Ryan to a minor league deal, sources tell The Athletic. Brother of Dodgers RHP River Ryan. Will make $800K if he makes the majors. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 29, 2026

What Ryder Ryan brings to Dodgers

The elder Ryan brother was among a large contingent of players who became Minor League free agents after the 2025 season.

Ryan made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, but only appeared in one game. He then made 15 appearances after being included on the Pittsburgh Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2024. Ryan has yet to return to the Major League level.

Pittsburgh re-signed Ryan to a Minor League deal last January, and he went on to spend the entire season with their Triple-A Indianapolis team. During that time the right-hander went 8-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 42 games (three starts).

Ryan's pitch mix includes a fastball, sinker, slider and changeup. At the Major League level he's primarily thrown a sinker-slider combo. It wasn't until last year while in Triple-A that Ryan increased the usage of a changeup, though it still was a relatively low 6.8%.

Albeit in a small sample size of 16 appearances, Ryan's success has come against right-handed batters.

The Dodgers figure to assign him to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the season and Ryan will be among the options they consider when the inevitable bullpen churn takes place throughout the year. For the meantime, he'll be reunited with River Ryan as he works toward getting back on the mound.

Ryder Ryan has one Minor League option remaining, which will be beneficial for the Dodgers if they need to cylce him through their roster at any point.

