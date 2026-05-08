Dodgers Could Sit Shohei Ohtani More, Says Dave Roberts

The ultimate goal of the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is for the organization to win another World Series title, making it three straight overall.

But in order for this to happen, the Dodgers are going to need to stay healthy over the course of the long season and postseason. No team has played more games than the Dodgers over the last two years.

One player that the team cannot afford to lose is two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who gives them an advantage over every other player on the field. Keeping him fully healthy over the course of the long season has to be at the top of the priority list for LA.

In fact, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even hinted that the team could give him some days off throughout the season to keep him fresh. The days off could come after his start days, giving him a full day to recover after his two-way play.

“It’s certainly up for consideration,” Roberts said recently. “But again, I don’t know what the right answer is, outside of not playing him. Because we’re better when he’s in the lineup. He’s still a presence. There’s no pitcher out there that would not prefer to have him not in the lineup. But everything is on the table.”

Ohtani has already seen a change in how the Dodgers use him, having him only pitch when he takes the mound in half of his starts thus far. This has been a stark change from the previous structure, and it's one that is taking Ohtani some time getting used to.

But this is the first fully healthy season for Ohtani since 2023, and that means a full workload on the mound. The two-way star has dealt with two major injuries to his elbow, and the Dodgers are looking to avoid him dealing with any injuries over the course of a long season.

Additionally, the slugger has struggled at the plate to open the season, only hitting .248 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in while posting an OPS of .831. If giving Ohtani a few days off here and there during the year will keep him fresh for the postseason, it's a move that the team needs to make.

Only time will tell how this situation plays out, but Ohtani is a team player, and he will do what the Dodgers ask of him.

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