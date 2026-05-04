Dodgers Getting Major Bullpen Help as Injured Pitcher Joins Team in Houston

Right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in Houston ahead of their three-game series with the Astros.

It appears a roster move is imminent for the right-hander to join the bullpen after completing his rehab assignment.

Brock Stewart is here in Houston. Has been on a rehab assignment with OKC. Looks like there’s a chance he’s activated this series. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 4, 2026

The Dodgers acquired Stewart from the Minnesota Twins ahead of last year's trade deadline in exchange for outfielder James Outman.

However, Stewart made just four appearances for the Dodgers before going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Stewart tried to make a late season return, but after three rehab outings, the Dodgers decided to have him undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. That led him to open the 2026 season on the injured list, where he's been working toward an early season return.

That return is finally about to come.

Stewart made eight appearances on his rehab assignment — two at Single-A and six at Triple-A. In total, he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out 13.

How Will Brock Stewart Fit Into Dodgers Bullpen?

Across 39 appearances with the Twins last season before the trade, Stewart had a 2.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 34 innings of work. He was especially dominant against right-handed hitters, as they hit just .130 against him with an OPS of .390.

The Dodgers will likely look for right-handed lanes for Stewart for now, while he works his way back into big league action. However, with the injury to Edwin Díaz, Stewart should very quickly earn high-leverage opportunities.

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