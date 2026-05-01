Dodgers Made 4 Trades in April — How Are They Working Out?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have the best roster in Major League Baseball, but that doesn't mean they aren't always looking to improve.

In April, the Dodgers made four trades, acquiring players who were previously designated for assignment or overlooked in an effort to help them revitalize their career in LA.

Here's a look at the four trades the Dodgers made in the season's first month, and how the new players are faring so far in the organization.

Dodgers Acquire Jake Eder From Nationals

The Dodgers kicked off April by acquiring left-handed pitcher Jake Eder from the Washington Nationals.

Eder was designated for assignment by Washington, and joined the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Eder was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he made three relief appearances, sporting a 3.38 ERA over 5.1 innings. Then, he was called up to the Dodgers on April 20 when Edwin Díaz was placed on the injured list.

Eder has made three appearances at the big league level for LA, allowing one run over three innings for a 3.00 ERA. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Monday against the Miami Marlins, and ended up earning the win after Kyle Tucker walked it off in the bottom half of the inning.

“Eder coming in and giving us a clean inning was big,” Roberts said after Monday’s game. “Got his first major league win, which was great.”

Eder does still have options, so he's someone that can remain in the Dodgers organization this year even if he's replaced on the active roster. He'a a candidate to get sent down when Brock Stewart returns, potentially as soon as next week.

Dodgers Acquire Griff McGarry from Phillies

In mid-April, the Dodgers made a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, acquiring right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry.

In this deal, the Dodgers sent a little more than just cash, trading international bonus pool space and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

McGarry is a former top prospect of the Phillies who just hasn't panned out yet. He's yet to make his MLB debut, struggling at Triple-A over the last few years with the Phillies.

The Dodgers assigned McGarry to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's struggled thus far. Across four appearances, McGarry has allowed six runs over three innings for an ERA of 18.00.

He's especially struggled with command, walking 10 batters. He's also flashed his strikeout potential, generating six punchouts of his nine outs recorded.

McGarry is still just 26 years old, and will continue working with Dodgers coaches to hopefully unlock something.

The Dodgers made a trade, acquiring RHP Griff McGarry from the Phillies.



The Dodgers sent international bonus pool space and a PTBNL or cash.



McGarry, 26, has an 8.48 ERA in 52 career innings at AAA (only 4 starts).



He has a 2.99 ERA in 159.1 career innings at AA (37 starts). pic.twitter.com/UB1Zz3ismu — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 14, 2026

Dodgers Acquire Chayce McDermott From Orioles

Two days after the Dodgers landed McGarry, they swung another deal, acquiring right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles.

McDermott, like Eder, had been designated for assignment. However, the Dodgers didn't send cash, instead trading right-handed pitcher Axel Perez to Baltimore.

McDermott, 27, was the Orioles' top pitching prospect a year ago, showing good strikeout numbers. Thus far in Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's made four appearances, allowing three earned runs over four innings for a 6.75 ERA. He has seven strikeouts.

As for Perez, he's just 20 years old, and was assigned to the Orioles' Dominican Summer League team.

The Dodgers have made a trade, acquiring RHP Chayce McDermott from the Orioles for RHP Axel Perez.



McDermott was the Orioles' top pitching prospect a year ago. He has a high strikeout rate and swing-and-miss stuff.



He's struggled in limited MLB action and was DFA'd last week. pic.twitter.com/gAoJlyVYgT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 16, 2026

Dodgers Acquire Tyler Fitzgerald From Blue Jays

On the third-to-last day of April, the Dodgers acquired their first non-pitcher of the month, landing utility man Tyler Fitzgerald from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fitzgerald had been designated for assignment, and was acquired for cash considerations.

Fitzgerald has plenty of MLB experience from his time with the San Francisco Giants. He even had a standout 2024 season, slashing .280/.334/.497 with 15 home runs, 34 runs batted in, 17 stolen bases and an OPS of .831.

Unfortunately, he struggled with the Giants in 2025, and didn't get an opportunity with the Blue Jays before being DFA'd.

Fitzgerald was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but is yet to play in a game. He's someone to watch as a potential utility option for the Dodgers behind Kiké Hernández and Tommy Edman, who are working their way back from injuries.

Tyler Fitzgerald with the Giants in 2024:



.280/.334/.497

15 HR

34 RBI

17 SB

.831 OPS

135 OPS+



The Dodgers traded for him today, and will try to help him rediscover his bat.



He can be another utility man, as he's played every defensive position except catcher at the MLB level. pic.twitter.com/Mq0HkTWEzd — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 29, 2026

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