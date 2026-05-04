Dodgers Lineup vs Astros: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Shohei Ohtani Takes On-Field BP

The Los Angeles Dodgers are kicking off a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Monday night at Daikin Park.

The Dodgers (21-13) ended a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Astros (14-21) have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season, but are coming off a series win over the Boston Red Sox and have won three of their last four games.

Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers. Yamamoto is making his seventh start of the season, and has a 2.87 ERA across 37.2 innings with 32 strikeouts to nine walks.

Yamamoto has allowed three earned runs in each of his last two starts. He allowed one or two earned runs in each of his first four starts.

Yamamoto has never faced the Astros across his three-year MLB career.

Opposite Yamamoto will be left-handed pitcher Steven Okert, who's acting as an opener for the Astros.

Okert has pitched 15 innings this season, sporting a 4.20 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks. He'll likely just pitch the first inning against the left-handed heavy top of the lineup. It's currently unclear who will follow him for the Astros.

Shohei Ohtani is 1-for-2 with a double against Okert in his career. Kyle Tucker is 1-for-5, while Freddie Freeman is 1-for-4 against him.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers are going with their standard nine in the lineup, but flipped Hernández and Tucker with the left-handed opener on the mound.

The Dodgers clearly expect a right-handed pitcher to follow Okert, as Kim is starting at shortstop and Freeland at second base.

Ohtani, who's 0-for-14 over the last four games, took batting practice on the field on Monday as he looks to break out of his slump.

#Dodgers slumping Shohei Ohtani taking early BP on the field. Rare sight. pic.twitter.com/jPADlbf6FQ — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 4, 2026

How to Watch Dodgers vs Astros on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on Monday, May 4 is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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