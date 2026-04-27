Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Will Smith Returns From Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers (19-9) are welcoming the Miami Marlins (13-15) into town for a three-games series this week at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are coming off a series win against the Chicago Cubs and have won three of their last four games. The Marlins are coming off a series loss to the San Francisco Giants in which they lost the final two games.

The Dodgers have their three best pitchers lined up in what should be a great pitching series.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season.

Yamamoto is coming off his worst outing of the year where he allowed three earned runs over seven innings against the Giants. He allowed all three runs in the first inning before settling in and pitching six additional scoreless frames.

Overall, Yamamoto has a 2.48 ERA across 32.2 innings with 28 strikeouts to five walks. He's an early Cy Young candidate in the National League.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Marlins right-hander Chris Paddack, who's not going to win any awards for his pitching thus far.

Paddack has made five starts and is 0-4 with a 6.38 ERA. His first three outings of April were decent, as he allowed four runs over 15.1 innings of work. He was then rocked for five runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings in his most recent start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Paddack has plenty of experience against the Dodgers after spending the first three years of his career (2019-21) with the San Diego Padres. In his career at Dodger Stadium, Paddack has made six starts, sporting a 6.43 ERA over 28 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Smith is back in the lineup after missing the last two games with back tightness, easing concerns about him having a serious injury. The rest of the lineup is standard.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on Monday, April 27 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.