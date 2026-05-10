Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves split the first two games of their series this weekend, setting up a Sunday afternoon rubber match at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won the series opener, 3-1, while the Braves dominated Saturday's game en route to a 7-2 victory.

On Sunday, each team will be looking to win the series in a game that could be very important down the line when the two teams are potentially fighting for seeding in the National League playoffs.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Sunday, looking to continue his run of dominance.

After opening the season in the bullpen, Wrobleski has made five starts for LA, going 5-0 with a 0.56 ERA across 32 innings of work.

Wrobleski has pitched six scoreless innings in each of his last two starts, and will look to continue that streak against a Braves team that has a team OPS of .785, second in MLB behind the Dodgers (.787).

The pitcher that will be facing that MLB-best Dodgers lineup is right-hander Bryce Elder, who's also having a great season.

Across eight starts, Elder has gone 3-1 with a 2.02 ERA, striking out 45 batters while walking 16. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season, with three of his eight outings being scoreless.

Elder has struggled in his three career starts at Dodger Stadium, sporting a 7.43 ERA over 13.1 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Alex Call, LF Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith are out of the Dodgers lineup on Sunday with Call starting in left field and Rushing starting at catcher.

Kim and Freeland are starting at the bottom of the lineup in what could be one of their last games for the time being with Mookie Betts returning on Monday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 10 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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