Dodgers Shockingly Place Key Reliever on Injured List, Finally Reveal Lineup vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 3-1, behind an impressive pitching display from the LA bullpen. Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Will Klein, Brock Stewart and Tanner Scott combined to pitch 4.1 shutout innings, closing out a tight win against one of baseball's best teams.

Dodgers Place Brock Stewart on Injured List

On Saturday, the Dodgers pitching staff is getting a big boost in the form of two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell. However, it came at the cost of right-hander Brock Stewart, who was surprisingly placed on the injured list with a bone spur in his left foot.

The Dodgers waited nearly two hours longer than usual to release their lineup on Saturday night. Now, we know why.

The Dodgers activated LHP Blake Snell from the injured list and placed RHP Brock Stewart on the injured list with a left foot bone spur. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

Stewart has made just two appearances this season since coming off the IL after recovering from shoulder surgery. He's made just six appearances for the Dodgers since being acquired ahead of last year's trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers placed Brock Stewart on the injured list with a left foot bone spur.



He's made just six appearances for LA since being acquired at last year's trade deadline.



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/pCn4d4PmaT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Dodgers Starting Lineup on Saturday vs Braves

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Pages and Hernández have switched spots in the usual lineup. Aside from that, everything is standard for LA as they look to win the series.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell has been activated off the injured list to start Saturday night's game.

Snell, 33, had a delayed start to the season after dealing with shoulder fatigue dating back to last year.

Snell spent four months on the injured list last season, and ended up making 11 regular season starts, sporting a 2.35 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 61.1 innings. He was then crucial in the postseason, taking down 34 innings and finishing with a 3.18 ERA.

Snell made three rehab starts, allowing three runs over eight innings with 10 strikeouts. He was set to make one more at Single-A on Saturday, but with the injury to Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers decided to insert the left-hander into the big league rotation.

He's expected to pitch around five innings with a limit of about 75 pitches.

Opposite Snell will be another pitcher who opened the season on the injured list in right-hander Spencer Strider.

Strider made his season debut last week against the Colorado Rockies as he recovered from an oblique strain he suffered in March.

Strider lasted just 3.1 innings in his start at Coors Field, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts.

Strider hasn't been the same pitcher since his second major elbow surgery in 2024. He's hoping to rediscover his past All-Star form this season.

Strider has made one career start at Dodger Stadium in 2023, allowing four runs over six innings with nine strikeouts.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on Saturday, May 9 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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